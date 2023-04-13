Gent v West Ham: Team news

Lucas PaquetaGetty Images

David Moyes has confirmed that Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta has travelled as part of the West Ham United squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against Gent.

Flynn Downes returns from a continental suspension after missing the last game in this competition against AEK Larnaca.

18-year-old Divin Mubama has also travelled with the squad.

Gianluca Scamacca will miss the game as he continues to recover from a knee problem.

