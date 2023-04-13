David Moyes has confirmed that Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta has travelled as part of the West Ham United squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against Gent.

Flynn Downes returns from a continental suspension after missing the last game in this competition against AEK Larnaca.

18-year-old Divin Mubama has also travelled with the squad.

Gianluca Scamacca will miss the game as he continues to recover from a knee problem.

