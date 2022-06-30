In case you needed it, a quick reminder on how far Liverpool have come.

On this day in 2010, Roy Hodgson was named as the club's manager on a three-year deal.

He only managed seven wins from 20 Premier League matches before his exit by mutual consent seven months later, leaving the club twelfth in the table.

After his exit, Hodgson said: "I am very sad not to have been able to put my stamp on the squad, to be given the time to bring new players into the club in this transfer window and to have been able to be part of the rebuilding process at Liverpool."

Fast forward to 2022 and under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won the title, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, plus finished in the top four in the last six seasons.