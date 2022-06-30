Bojan Miovski aims high at Aberdeen
- Published
Bojan Miovski has set himself the target of becoming Aberdeen’s “number one striker” after the 23-year-old North Macedonia international arrived at the Pittodrie club’s Spanish training camp to complete his transfer from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.
Miovski, capped 10 times, has joined the Dons on a four-year deal.
“Every striker wants to be number one and of course I want to be number one striker," he said.
“First I have to help the team hit targets and I know Aberdeen have big targets to be in the top three.
“If I score a lot of goals I think the club will reach the target."
