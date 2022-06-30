Bojan Miovski aims high at Aberdeen

Bojan Miovski has set himself the target of becoming Aberdeen’s “number one striker” after the 23-year-old North Macedonia international arrived at the Pittodrie club’s Spanish training camp to complete his transfer from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

Miovski, capped 10 times, has joined the Dons on a four-year deal.

“Every striker wants to be number one and of course I want to be number one striker," he said.

“First I have to help the team hit targets and I know Aberdeen have big targets to be in the top three.

“If I score a lot of goals I think the club will reach the target."