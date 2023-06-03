Postecoglou, Moyes and Brown speculation - gossip

Tottenham Hotspur have scheduled a new round of talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at the beginning of next week, but although he remains the leading candidate, nothing has been agreed and the English Premier League club discussed former Spain head coach Luis Enrique again internally this week. (Fabrizio Romano), external

One bookmaker has suspended betting on Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou being appointed Tottenham Hotspur's new boss and has installed West Ham United's David Moyes as favourite to take over at the Scottish champions. (Football Scotland), external

David Moyes says he is ignoring speculation linking him with a return to Celtic should Ange Postecoglou move to Tottenham Hotspur, with the Scot pointing out that he has the European Conference League final to prepare for as West Ham United face Fiorentina next week. (Scottish Sun), external

West Ham United manager David Moyes says "to manage Celtic you need to be special and realise the size of club it is", pointing out that it is similar to his time with Everton, where "half the city dislikes you and sometimes all the city dislikes you, depending on how you've done". (Daily Record), external

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown, currently manager of Fleetwood Town, has been listed by one bookmaker as favourite to take over at Celtic should Ange Postecoglou leave for Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun), external

Ange Postecoglou, whose side face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's Scottish Cup final, insists he will not follow previous Celtic managers who have had their careers destroyed following shock defeats by the Highland club. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Celtic's manager search may be brief if Ange Postecoglou moves to Tottenham Hotspur as the Scottish champions will have a successor in mind. (The National), external

Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei admits he has had a testing first season with the Scottish champions but is determined to stay and play in the Champions League next season. (The Herald), external

