Football writer Dominic King says Everton opting against retaining Conor Coady "is a shame" as he "absolutely made a difference" in guiding his side to safety.

The Toffees decided not to take up a £4.5m option to turn his season-long loan move from Wolves into a permanent switch.

The 30-year-old made 25 appearances for the Toffees and scored two goals, starting their vital 1-0 win over Bournemouth to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, King said: "I think it is a shame. He has been an outstanding character around the place and he absolutely made a difference when he was brought back into the team towards the end of the season.

"He was certainly one of the best players and performers against Bournemouth on Sunday. He has left a nice little message on his Instagram about how proud he was to play for Everton.

"Never mind his Liverpool links in the past, he committed to Everton whole-heartedly and I thought he had a very good season."

