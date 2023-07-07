William Saliba has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Arsenal until 2027.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Gunners in 2019 from St-Etienne but was loaned back the following season before further loan spells in Ligue 1 at Nice and Marseille.

He established himself as a key component of manager Mikel Arteta's defence last season as Arsenal challenged for the Premier League title, before a back injury ended his campaign in March.

On Saliba's new contract Arteta said: "To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.

"The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come."