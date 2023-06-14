Hibs sell Cabraja to Croatian side Rijeka

Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja has left Hibs for an undisclosed fee to return to his homeland with top-flight HNK Rijeka.

The deal for the 26-year-old also includes a sell-on clause.

Cabraja departs after one season at Easter Road where he clocked up 26 appearances and helped Hibs secure European football with a fifth-place finish in the Premiership.

Manager Lee Johnson thanked Cabraja for his "hard work and dedication" and added: “This transfer works well for both of us and allows Marijan to compete back in his homeland. We wish him all the best for the future.”