Liverpool must go into next season "fighting on all fronts" after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish fifth in the Premier League.

That is the opinion of Reds fan and host of The Road End podcast Chris Coughlin.

"It's frustrating that it took so long to get into a good flow," he told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

"Disappointing, frustrating but positive signs going into next season. We go into the summer with optimism.

"I don't think it can be any worse than this season. I don't think Klopp will let any standards slip again."

It is widely accepted that this will be a summer of change at Anfield, with longtime servants Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing the club.

"It'll be a case of getting the right people in from top to bottom and starting this process again because there's so many players that are out the door," added Coughlin.

"A lot of experience is going out the door as well.

"It's time for other players now to step up and show they're the senior players now, they need to take the bull by the horns and get Liverpool football club back to where it should be - competing.

"Next season we have to go in fighting on all fronts - Europa League is (still) Europe, it doesn't matter."

