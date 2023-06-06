Emiliano Marcondes has had surgery on a foot injury whilst on loan with FC Nordsjaelland.

The Bournemouth midfielder, who spent the second half of the season on loan with the Danish side after a lack of game time early in the season, still has one year remaining on his contract with the Cherries.

He has struggled with injury during his spell in Denmark, but made 11 appearances - scoring four times and providing three assists.

Posting an image of himself in hospital on his social media accounts, Marcondes said: "I've had an issue in my foot for a long time, and I've tried to continue play with the pain and load management the whole season. It's been frustrating, because I wanted to give my best but I haven't been able to.

"I took a chance but the pain got worse and we now made a decision to get it sorted with a surgery. Thanks for the messages and support throughout. You are the best."

No timeline has been given on how long the 28-year-old will be out for when he returns to his parent club at the end of his loan deal on 30 June.