Hibernian add goalkeeper Boruc

Hibernian have signed goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc, cousin of former Celtic and Poland stopper Artur.

The 20-year-old has agreed a two-year deal after joining from Polish side Slask Wroclav for an undisclosed fee.

Boruc was on trial at Hibs in March, having had spells with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion after beginning his career with Swedish outfit Husqvarna FF.

He becomes Lee Johnson's second goalkeeping addition of the summer, after the Hibs boss signed Ghanian international Jojo Wollacott.

“We had the pleasure of having Max on trial last season and we could see that he has a lot of potential," Johnson said.

“We really liked him as a character and look forward to helping develop different attributes in his game.”