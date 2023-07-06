Tom Lockyer has committed his future at Luton Town after signing a contract extension.

Last season he made 45 appearances for the Hatters and was voted their 2022-23 Player of the Year.

Lockyer said: “I’m so happy. I’d really like to build something special here at Luton Town.

"I’ve got an incredible relationship with the fans, the manager, all the boys. I love the club and I love being here.

"It’s incredible what we achieved last season. To have the chance to play with Luton in the Premier League will be something that’s really special to me.”