Lockyer commits to Luton

Tom LockyerGetty Images

Tom Lockyer has committed his future at Luton Town after signing a contract extension.

Last season he made 45 appearances for the Hatters and was voted their 2022-23 Player of the Year.

Lockyer said: “I’m so happy. I’d really like to build something special here at Luton Town.

"I’ve got an incredible relationship with the fans, the manager, all the boys. I love the club and I love being here.

"It’s incredible what we achieved last season. To have the chance to play with Luton in the Premier League will be something that’s really special to me.”

Related Topics