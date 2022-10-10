Galatasaray have added Ridvan Yilmaz, who has struggled with game time since joining Rangers from Besiktas this summer, to a wishlist of January recruits and could move to take the 21-year-old left-back back to his homeland on loan, according to the Takvim outlet. (Takvim via Daily Record), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has hinted at a tactical rethink ahead of his side's Champions League match against Liverpool. (The Herald), external

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to miss their side's Champions League group game against Rangers after being injured during Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal. (Scottish Sun), external

R﻿ead Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.