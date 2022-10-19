Matt Turner said playing for Arsenal is something he will never take for granted as he prepares for Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.

T﻿urner has played all three of Arsenal's European games this season, keeping a clean sheet in two of those.

H﻿e said: "Playing for this great club is such an honour and I do not take it for granted.

"As an American player, I did not think it [a pathway] would be possible. To play meaningful minutes for Arsenal is something special."

T﻿urner was praised by Arteta for his performance in last week's win over Bodo/Glimt, which Turner said was pleasing to hear.

H﻿e said: "It felt really good, to be honest - but it’s just one game. For me, it’s about how can I take that performance, build on it and continue to get better.

"My goal is to take this as far as I possibly can, to the highest level possible. Working under him [Arteta] has been fantastic. He has challenged me and he figured out what makes me tick early on I think.

"I’m super competitive and I hold myself to a high standard. Sometimes, the way we train can come with a bit of failure because you’re asked to take more risks than traditionally I have taken in the past, so it was challenging for me to adapt to at first.

"But he always picked me up and was the one who told me to keep my head up even if I was frustrated. In football, and in life, you go through a lot of failures, but it’s how you react and build yourself back up.

"That was the message early on that really helped ground me into the team and start to show my personality, and get to know the guys and become somebody the guys can trust on the field as well as off it."