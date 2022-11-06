C﻿live Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Refereeing decisions will again be the centre of attention, with Motherwell no doubt furious that Gordon remained on the pitch to play a crucial role in securing Hearts' victory.

Replays suggest the Scotland number one got a touch on the ball before upending Moult, but referee Kevin Clancy decided against a second booking despite awarding a spot kick and VAR was unable to get involved after confirming the spot kick.

Neilson embraced his backroom team in wild celebration at full-time, no doubt in a combination of joy and relief not only at the latest victory but the fact that they had been able to put an injury plagued Conference League campaign behind them still within challenging distance of third spot.

Now able to concentrate on the domestic scene, and with key players close to a return from injury, the future is looking brighter for Hearts.

Having ended a four-game losing streak by winning away to Dundee United last time out, Motherwell worryingly returned to type - being unable to take advantage of playing against 10 men.

Since 2013-14, their record in the Premiership when the opposition have had a player sent off is W15 D3 L8 and manager Hammell will be as concerned about that as he is about refereeing decisions.