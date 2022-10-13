Fiorentina's 3-0 win at Tynecastle last week is one of only two victories in their latest 12 games.

Wins away to RFS and Motherwell are Hearts' only victories in their latest eight outings, losing five of them.

Hearts have lost on their two previous visits to Italy - 4-0 away to Inter Milan in the 1961 Fairs Cup second round after a 1-0 home defeat and 3-0 in Bologna after a 3-1 home win in the Uefa Cup second round in 1990.