On this day in St Johnstone history...
- Published
St Johnstone went from elation to heartbreak in their first-ever League Cup semi-final on 11 October, 1961.
Billy Brown's men swept into a 2-0 half-time lead against champions Rangers thanks to goals from Ian Gardiner and John Bell at Celtic Park.
But Davie Wilson soon pulled one back and Eric Caldow's penalty forced extra time, where Wilson scored again to seal a 3-2 win for the Ibrox men, who went on to lift the trophy with a 3-1 replay success over Hearts.
Further pain was looming for Saints, who suffered relegation to Division Two that season on goal average after finishing level on points with Airdrieonians and St Mirren.