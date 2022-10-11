S﻿t Johnstone went from elation to heartbreak in their first-ever League Cup semi-final on 11 October, 1961.

B﻿illy Brown's men swept into a 2-0 half-time lead against champions Rangers thanks to goals from Ian Gardiner and John Bell at Celtic Park.

B﻿ut Davie Wilson soon pulled one back and Eric Caldow's penalty forced extra time, where Wilson scored again to seal a 3-2 win for the Ibrox men, who went on to lift the trophy with a 3-1 replay success over Hearts.

F﻿urther pain was looming for Saints, who suffered relegation to Division Two that season on goal average after finishing level on points with Airdrieonians and St Mirren.