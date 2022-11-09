A﻿my Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Callum Davidson spoke pre-match of the "competition for places" in the St Johnstone ranks. A headache he'll gladly suffer given some of the situations he has faced in the last 12 months in Perth.

Ringing in four changes from a team which defeated Rangers 2-1 is a statement in itself, but Davidson's power move paid off.

Recruitment feeds into the depth and the acquisitions of Nicky Clark and Ryan McGowan particularly in the summer paid dividends in Paisley.

The former's aerobic goal shows their is life in the Premiership veteran yet, while the former's versatility proving vital when the Saints were down to ten.