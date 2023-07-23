New signing Arnaut Danjuma has described how impressed he was with the passion he witnessed at Goodison Park as an opposition player.

The Netherlands forward, who has joined Sean Dyches side on loan from Villarreal, was in the Tottenham squad in April when Michael Keane smashed in a late equaliser to earn a huge point in the Toffees' quest to stay up.

"I can’t wait to play in front of the fans," the 26-year-old told the official club website.

"It is difficult to explain in words how much they impressed me. I have heard a lot about the stadium and the fans, but you can only ever experience it.

"I was warming up down the touchline and it literally felt like 40,000 people were screaming in my ear. It makes you more keen to play for a club with a fanbase that is so involved and so excited to cheer on their players.

"It’s why I am proud and very eager to get started - to finally feel that on my side."