Mackay on Airdrie challenge, Hampden dream and new players
- Published
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup trip to face Airdrieonians this weekend.
Here are the key points:
He expects a tough game against second-tier Airdrie who "have a very distinct style of play”.
Playing on astroturf is always a challenge: “I don’t think you’ll find a professional in the country that enjoys it."
County are desperate to reach the last eight and edge closer to playing at Hampden.
They are “in good form” and Mackay is happy with the clean sheet and three points against St Johnstone last weekend but new players need to gel and confidence will build.
New signings who haven’t played in the Premiership are still “getting to know the league” and the club are “trying to make the settling-in process as easy as possible”.
One or two players might leave and new signings will come in if that happens but he’s “happy with the group" as it stands.