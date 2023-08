Hibs boss Lee Johnson told BBC Scotland: "I was delighted the crowd got to see new players play well, but also the old guard.

"We've been itching to get [Martin Boyle] back in. He's so dangerous in behind."

On the goalkeeping situation going forward to Sunday's game with St Mirren, Johnson adds: "That one's going to be tricky, we need to assess David and we've got Max Boruc.

"We've got the option of an emergency loan as well."