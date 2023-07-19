Rangers winger Scott Wright is excited by the prospect of joining Turkish Super Lig side Pendikspor as he heads to Istanbul to finalise the move.

“It gives me a chance to play more regular football, I had the conversation with Michael Beale and we came to the conclusion that it was best for me to move on,” Wright, 25, told Sky Sports.

“You have to go and test yourself and it’s an opportunity that excites me.

“There’s plenty of options I need to weigh up and I need to make the decision with my family.

“It’s always tough and I don’t want to make excuses for myself.

“I have loved my time there and Rangers will always have a special place in my heart, I wish them the best and Beale is building a fantastic squad.”