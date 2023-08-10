Heckingbottom confirmed there wouldn't be any injured players who would be fit enough for the weekend and that they were "massively stretched" heading into the game.

On opponents Palace, he knows it will be "tough" as they are "well drilled" and have "dangerous players up top".

Despite their ongoing struggles in the transfer market, he feels they can still "surprise a lot of people", adding: "[I'm] not scared of it, I'm not fearing what's gone off or dwelling on what's gone off. It's about this game - and this game is one that is exciting me and the players."

Asked about reports on Sander Berge, who has left to join Burnley, being told to sign a contract or be frozen out, Heckingbottom said: "I'm not going to threaten any players. We have 15 players with one year left on their contract, so if that was the case we would have 15 bodies sitting in the stands and I would not allow that to happen."

He feels the final three weeks of the transfer window "will be huge" but added that the club "have assured me money is there for us to spend now, so we need to go and spend it".

On whether new signing Vinicius Souza will play if he receives international clearance in time, he said: "He'd have no choice, he'd be in. We've got no players. He's not where he wants to be, he knows that."