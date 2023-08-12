Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Nottingham Forest had the worst away record in the Premier League last season, with only one win, five draws and 11 goals from 19 games.

Steve Cooper did well to keep them up, and they haven't had such a dramatic overhaul to their squad this summer as they did in 2022, but this looks like a very difficult start for them.

Arsenal are without injured striker Gabriel Jesus, so there are immediate questions about whether their £65m signing Kai Havertz will replace him, and whether he is a natural goalscorer.

I don't think he is, but the Gunners will still have too much for Forest.

Mikel Arteta's side will want to get off to an absolute flyer but, even if they do, I can't see the celebrations being as wild as when they won the Community Shield last weekend. I just hope their fans have recovered in time for this game.

Joshua's prediction: 2-0

Hearn's prediction: We like Nottingham Forest because our fighter Leigh Wood is hopefully going to fight at the City Ground next summer, subject to him beating Josh Warrington in October, but I think we're going to see a powerful start from Arsenal. 3-0

Find out what Sutton, Joshua and Hearn predicted for the rest of the weekend's action here