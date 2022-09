Everton have had a bid of 30m euros (£26.2m) turned down for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, with Shakhtar Donetsk wanting more than 50m euros (£43.7m) for the 21-year-old. (Express), external

The Toffees could face competition from Arsenal and Brighton for Ukraine international Mudryk in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external

