Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has spoken about his attempts to bring in a striker ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

Rumours still linger that some of their bigger names, such as Pedro Neto and skipper Ruben Neves, will be targetted.

However, my understanding is that Wolves intend to resist any approaches and the feeling within the club is in line with Lage, that Neves is 99% certain to remain at Molineux.

There are likely to be some exits, including Luke Cundle, who is set to join Swansea on loan, and Willy Boly, who failed to turn up for yesterday's draw with Newcastle amid interest from Nottingham Forest.