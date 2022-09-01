Analysis: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Anfield

Newcastle's attempts to halt Liverpool's rhythm and momentum may have provoked fury from Anfield, but there was much in this performance to satisfy manager Eddie Howe.

He will rightly state it is not his job to send out a team to play in a manner that will please the opposing manager and supporters, and if this game had ended a few seconds earlier the satisfaction would have been all his.

Instead, Howe, along with his backroom staff and players, were the picture of despair as Carvalho fired in the injury-time decider.

When the dust settles, however, Howe will be pleased with the manner in which his Newcastle team defended with such organisation and maturity in front of their excellent goalkeeper Nick Pope.

And on first sight, Newcastle have added real quality up front in new striker Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old Swede showed pace, a tireless work-rate and serious threat, scoring one goal and showing real composure for what he thought was a second until the offside flag was raised.

Newcastle's performance was even more creditable given it was delivered without talisman Allan Saint-Maximin, main creator Bruno Guimaraes and last season's top scorer Callum Wilson.