Lavia bids farewell to Man City before Saints move
- Published
My Manchester City journey has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/AlOzgraMck— Lavia Roméo (@RomeoLavia) July 6, 2022
I’ve developed into an even better player, person and it was also an honour to make my debut for this massive club. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future💙 pic.twitter.com/CB3wIFmYHS— Lavia Roméo (@RomeoLavia) July 6, 2022
