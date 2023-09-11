Darge calls for renewed focus after South Africa defeat

Calum Macdonald, BBC Scotland in Marseille

Scotland flanker Rory Darge admits Sunday's defeat to South Africa in the Stade Velodrome was deflating - but hasn't affected their ambitions for the tournament.

"I don't think it changes anything, we'd have been going into the next three games with the mentality that we need to win them all anyway, but it is the reality now - we have to win the next three games.

"It is deflating, but we're definitely not out of the tournament, we really have to refocus."

Scotland won't play again in the World Cup until 24 September in Nice when they face Tonga and it will be a much-needed break after a bruising encounter against the Springboks.

"Even if we'd won, we put so much into this game; getting a break after it is massive, and to come up short is tough.

"We'll take a few days to get away from it and we'll have lots of time to get into previewing the next team.

"Tonga are a quality side, we haven't seen them play yet in this tournament, we'll wait and see what they do next week and prepare for them properly."