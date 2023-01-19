Lingard on City Ground 'goosebumps' and Forest 'showing the love'

Jesse Lingard says he chose to sign for Nottingham Forest because they "showed the love" after leaving his boyhood club Manchester United.

The 30-year-old midfielder is thriving off the new challenge and says he gets goosebumps before every game at The City Ground.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast,, external Lingard was asked why he chose Forest above other clubs.

He said: "I think they showed the love. They showed the willingness and the hunger to want me. Things broke down at West Ham which I can’t get into too much, but Nottingham showed the love a lot more than West Ham.

"Nottingham were like we love you, we want you, the manager will come to your house, the owner wants to fly you to Greece to sign the deal. They were doing everything in their power to get the deal over the line.

"For me it was a new challenge, a different challenge. Newly-promoted team and all I’ve known is United all my life.

"I think it was always going to be tough, especially with new players coming in. But I feel like we have started getting a bit more momentum, everyone knows their roles and responsibilities now, we have played with each other and we understand each other a lot more.

"Of course we don’t want to be in the relegation zone and we want to be winning games. Away we need to do a lot better because we are struggling at the moment, but home games can be really crucial and key because the atmosphere - I have never heard it like that before.

"I have never been in an atmosphere like that. Before the game it’s a joke, I get goosebumps every time."