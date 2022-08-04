'Rangers offered coach job' - Firth

Goalkeeper Andy Firth, now playing for Connah's Quay Nomads while coaching at Liverpool's academy, says Rangers offered him a role as a coach before his summer release by the Premiership club. (Football Scotland), external

Andy Firth, the 25-year-old goalkeeper released after making one appearance in three-and-a-half years with Rangers, says he would have happily remained at Ibrox for 15 years but is now enjoying regular football with part-time Connah's Quay Nomads while training the rest of the week with Liverpool's reserves. (Daily Record), external

Rangers recorded their lowest expected goals (xG) tally in European competition since analytics platform WyScout implemented the statistic in 2015 as they lost 2-0 to Belgian league runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise in Tuesday's Champions League qualifying first leg. (@patrickcaskie), external

