Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min), external

A club from Saudi Arabia's Pro League has indicated their offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, would remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved. (CBS Sports), external

Fulham have submitted an offer for Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (Football Insider), external

Sevilla are closing in on a deal for Manchester United and Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 29. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column