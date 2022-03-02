Lampard on Mykolenko, Patterson and Boreham Wood
- Published
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's FA Cup fifth-round tie against non-league Boreham Wood on Thursday night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lampard says Vitaliy Mykolenko will play and that his selection is unrelated to the situation in Ukraine. "It is a football decision, regardless of the situation outside. We will have to see about the gesture of offering him the captaincy."
Donny van de Beek has been training fine this week but fellow January signing Nathan Patterson "needs to be patient" for his chance.
He says reports of him meeting Alisher Usmanov when interviewing for job are "inaccurate" and that Everton’s decision to cut ties with Russian companies was the "right thing to do".
On how club managers should consider club ownership: "I don't think managers or coaches can be held accountable for club ownership. As a coach, if you start considering every possible angle [upon appointment], that's quite difficult."
On visitors Boreham Wood, who are 77 places below Everton in the football pyramid: "We will treat them with the utmost respect. They have a certain style and are well managed. For any club to reach this far is an absolute achievement."