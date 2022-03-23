Chelsea talking point: How will the season finish for Blues?

Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea have just 10 league games left this season, meaning we're entering the final stretch after this international break.

The Blues have their focus on the FA Cup and the Champions League now, but the top four isn't secure yet so they can't take their eye off the ball in the Premier League yet.

Here's how I see the final run going:

Chelsea v Brentford: 3pts

Refreshed Blues brush aside Bees at home after long break.

Southampton v Chelsea: 3pts

Stubborn Southampton resist for 80 minutes, but Chelsea win late.

Chelsea v Arsenal: 1pt

Arsenal manage draw, their fans celebrate it like a win.

Chelsea v West Ham: 3pts

Tired teams play out poor game, Tuchel's team steal it.

Everton v Chelsea: 3pts

Chelsea do struggling Everton no favours, hand Lampard a loss.

Chelsea v Wolves: 3pt

Blues win high-scoring thriller against 'on-the-beach' Wolves.

Manchester United v Chelsea 0pts:

United get lucky win, Ronaldo enjoys Europa League qualification.

Leeds v Chelsea 3pts:

Leeds beaten on the counter as they push for win.

Chelsea v Watford 1pts:

Chelsea draw - but focus is on the Champions League final.

Predicted points: 20, making 79 for the season.

Predicted position: 3rd, which has seemed inevitable since January.

Chelsea fans, do you agree with Will? Let us know your thoughts here