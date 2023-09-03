Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson to BBC Sport: "We weren't good in the first-half, I thought Wolves were. We were nowhere near what we think we are capable of being. We got much closer to that in the second-half and luckily we scored three good goals otherwise we wouldn't have won this game.

"I am delighted with this victory, I am delighted to get the three points and finish with seven points from four games but today did show we're still very much a work in progress. We've still got a lot to do and we do still need to hone our game in certain areas."

On Odsonne Edouard: "Very good. I worked with him for ten matches last season and we saw glimpses of what we thought he could do. He did a very good job for us but I always thought there was more to come from him because he's such a talented player. He's not only good at holding the ball up, he's very skillful, very technical and he can score goals."