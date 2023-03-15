Record-breaking Haaland
Manchester City's 7-0 demolition of RB Leipzig was another landmark night in the young career of Erling Haaland. His five goals helped City to an 8-1 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League quarter final draw.
Here are the key stats from City and Haaland's big night:
Manchester City equalled their biggest Champions League win, a 7-0 victory over Schalke 04 in the 2018-19 round of 16 second leg.
Haaland became only the third player to score five goals in a Champions League game after Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano.
Haaland is now Manchester City's record goal scorer in all competitions in a single season with 39 goals. He has overtaken Thomas Johnson who scored 38 for the Citizens in 1928-29.
Haaland's second goal saw him reach 30 goals in 25 Champions League appearances, surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of 34 matches for the fewest appearances needed for a player to reach 30 Champions League goals.
Pep Guardiola has progressed from 13 of his 14 Champions League last-16 ties as a manager. The only exception was City's defeat against AS Monaco in 2016-17.