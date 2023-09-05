Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Do it all Declan.

Rice has impressed every time he’s featured this season, but with each appearance, he’s adding more elements to his game.

On Sunday, after a dominant midfield display, our club record signing delivered the killer blow to truly arrive at Arsenal.

Despite playing from the most defensive midfield position in Thomas Partey’s absence, Rice was very influential across the pitch. Only Bukayo Saka managed more attacking-third passes (20) against Manchester United as Rice’s athleticism allowed for him to make an impact at both ends.

With Partey yet again missing a big game through injury, it feels like time to try and build without the Ghanaian as a pillar of this team. He’s become too unreliable and with Rice six years younger too, it makes sense to give him the keys.

The role of being the midfielder who lines up alongside Rice and Martin Odegaard is still up for grabs.

Kai Havertz has so far struggled to make a significant impact, while Fabio Vieira has shown stunning form from the bench to suggest to Mikel Arteta he is ready. Emile Smith Rowe, another candidate for that role, is yet to feature at all this season.

The Gunners boss has plenty to ponder over the break.

