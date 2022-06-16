Why was £4.5m Ramsay sought after?

BBC Scotland's Thomas Duncan

Calvin Ramsay - who is set to join Liverpool after Aberdeen accepted a £4.5m offer - is a player who passes the scouts' mythical 'eye-test'.

A modern attacking full-back, he looks comfortable on the ball, is strong with both feet, and his dribbling ability draws fouls.

A few months ago, Aberdeen posted a clip of Ramsay scoring from 30 yards with his weaker left foot while playing for the youth sides and another of him as a 13-year-old performing an array of skills in his garden.

His sole first-team goal - against Dundee in April - was in a similar vein as he cut infield on to his left foot and lashed in a 20-yard strike.

He contributed four league assists in a struggling Aberdeen team last season - only four non-Old Firm players produced more - and created an average of 1.58 chances per 90 minutes.

Despite all the positives, there is plenty to work on, as one might expect for an 18-year-old.

Defending crosses to the back post is a vulnerability and, while not slight, he is still developing physically. He does not have the same presence as fellow Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson, who moved to Everton in January and is two years older.