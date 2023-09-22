Ange Postecoglou says "I have to thank Eddie Howe" for turning down the Celtic job in 2021, paving the way for the Australian to be appointed.

Postecoglou has been speaking to the BBC about leaving Japan for Celtic and subsequently becoming Spurs boss this summer.

"I think in both jobs, no one would say it, but I was last man standing," he said. "They ended up being rejected by a fair few and I ended up being the last one left. That's OK, I'll take that.

"I have to thank Eddie Howe [for the Celtic job]. I think that was pretty much done and then for whatever reason, Eddie didn't feel comfortable in taking the role. That had gone so far down the path in pre-season that they had to make a quick decision.

"I think I was on their list, I had a quick discussion with a couple of the key decision makers and they saw something in me.

"I was looking forward to it because it was the bit that had been missing. I'd had success, I knew I could do the job, but I hadn't had it in a place that I knew it would be impactful, meaningful.

"I knew if I had success at Celtic it would mean something, if only because I knew what it meant to the supporters.

"If nothing else, I knew I would have an impact in Glasgow."

