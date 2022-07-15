More to come after Hennessey
- Published
Natalie Jackson, sports editor for BBC East Midlands Today says Forest will follow the signing of Wayne Hennessey with more recruitment.
Do you think this is the right route? Or is the promotion-winning squad at risk of being unsettled by more new faces?
Skip twitter post
Wayne Hennessy another clever signing by Steve Cooper. He is hugely well thought of in football. Popular everywhere he goes. A brilliant squad man who will want to play as he wants to be in the Wales goal for the World Cup. @nffc focussing on midfield now & another striker #nffc— Natalie Jackson (@NatJacksonsport) July 15, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post