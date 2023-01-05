This weekend's Live FA Cup radio commentaries

BBC Radio 5 Live commentary banner

There is a busy weekend of football coming with the FA Cup third round and BBC Radio 5 Live will have you covered.

Saturday, 7 January

  • Gillingham v Leicester (12:30)

  • Blackpool v Nottingham Forest (15:00)

  • Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (18:00)

  • Liverpool v Wolves (20:00)

Sunday, 8 January

  • Cardiff v Leeds (14:00)

  • Manchester City v Chelsea (16:00)

Monday, 9 January

  • Oxford United v Arsenal (20:00)

All kick-off times GMT

Find out how else you can follow the FA Cup third-round action on the BBC - including which games you can watch live