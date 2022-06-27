New Bournemouth signing Joe Rothwell says boss Scott Parker "ticked all the right boxes" to convince him to make the move to the Cherries.

The 27-year-old was in demand after his contract expired at Blackburn Rovers and after nearly moving to Bournemouth in January he admits he was grateful Parker retained an interest in signing him.

"Thankfully it got over the line," he told Bournemouth's official website, external. "As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew it would take some beating to go elsewhere.

"Him being an ex-midfielder was a big pull for me and he spoke about what he saw in me and said all the right things.

"He ticked all the right boxes."

Rothwell excelled in the Championship last season with direct running from midfield a key feature of his game. He hopes that will translate into the Premier League.

"It's a quality that comes naturally to me," he said. "There are not many midfielders who can run the length of the pitch with the ball.

"Hopefully I can come here, showcase my talents and catch the eye."