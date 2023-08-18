Liverpool's newest signing Wataru Endo says he was "surprised" to be offered the move to Anfield.

The 30-year-old said: "I was a bit surprised when I got the offer and I thought 'do I still have the chance to move to a big club'?

"It's a very exciting moment for me, it's always been my dream to play in the Premier League, with one of the biggest clubs in the world."

The midfielder has high hopes for his career as a Red and already has a goal to aim for.

"I want us to be Premier League champions," he added. "We also play in the Europa League this season, so I think to win titles is our job and I want to achieve that."