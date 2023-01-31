Aguilera leaves Forest on loan
Nottingham Forest have announced that Costa Rica midfielder Brandon Aguilera will join Portuguese side Estoril on loan.
The 19-year-old was signed in the summer but immediately loaned to Costa Rican club Guanacasteca, so is yet to feature for Forest.
Good luck to Brandon Aguilera who has joined @estorilpraiasad on loan for the rest of the season! 🤝— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 31, 2023
