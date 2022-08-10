Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Most of the talk this week around Arsenal and their opening day win over Crystal Palace has been about William Saliba.

The 21-year-old centre back has returned to the club after three seasons on loan in Ligue one and looked much more assured than his age would suggest.

The French international picked up the man-of-the-match award and Mikel Arteta spoke after the match about just how impressive he had been.

Arteta said: “You don’t really see that at 21-years-old, to debut in the Premier League against this opponent, against these physical players, and resolve the situation the way he’s done it, with that composure, with that calmness and with that presence.”

Arteta will be hoping that Saliba is able to keep the level of performance high into the coming games. Centre-back has been a problem position for Arsenal for a number of years and they finally look to have found the answer.