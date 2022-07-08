We asked you for your thoughts on West Ham's new 2022-23 away kit, which reflects the clubs "vibrant East End" root.

Here are some of your opinions:

Andy: I've been a big fan of black strips, some can be done really well. I think a good example was the Croatian Euro 2020 team one. I felt the new home kit was a bit lacking and like some fellow fans would have preferred sky blue sleeves. But I do like this one a lot.

Terry: A black away shirt is not for me but could represent our season if we don't get players through the door.

Rob: Not sure on the sleeves! Apart from that it looks good.

Grant: I'm not a big fan of the first team one for this coming season. No pink for me.