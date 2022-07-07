St Johnstone reveal new home kit
- Published
St Johnstone return to competitive action at home to Annan in the League Cup this coming Tuesday, and this is the new strip they will show off at McDiarmid Park.
To be fair, it looks a plain and simple number - but that can bring out the best in a kit.
A hit or miss, Saints fans? Appears to be the former judging by the Twitter replies...
Skip twitter post
𝟮𝟮/𝟮𝟯 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘄!— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 7, 2022
A clean and classic design with no frills.
Head over to Saints Direct to grab your top now! https://t.co/XVidVCISpF#SJFC | #COYS | #WhiteSocks pic.twitter.com/P4piGW69Rk
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post