St Johnstone reveal new home kit

St Johnstone return to competitive action at home to Annan in the League Cup this coming Tuesday, and this is the new strip they will show off at McDiarmid Park.

To be fair, it looks a plain and simple number - but that can bring out the best in a kit.

A hit or miss, Saints fans? Appears to be the former judging by the Twitter replies...

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.