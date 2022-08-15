Transfer news: Chelsea have opening Aubameyang bid rejected

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, who have turned down a bid of £12m (€14m) from Chelsea for the 33-year-old Gabon striker. (Deportivo Mundo via Mirror), external

Barcelona want a fee in the region of £23m (€28m) for Aubameyang, who joined them on a free transfer in February. (Metro via Gerard Romero), external

Everton value England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon at £50m after rejecting a £40m offer from Chelsea for the 21-year-old. (CBS Sports), external

Everton are keen on Albania forward Armando Broja, but Chelsea are reluctant to sell the 20-year-old. (CBS Sports), external

Nice have enquired about Chelsea's Brazil left-back Emerson Palmieri, 28. (Fabrice Hawkins via Get French Football News), external

