A vital win in the title race

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

With nearest rivals Liverpool playing in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, this weekend gave City a chance to extend their advantage in the race for the title after weeks of seeing it whittled away.

They were 14 points ahead of the Reds after beating Chelsea on 15 January, although they had played two games more, but last week's defeat by Tottenham allowed their lead to be cut to three points by the time they made the trip to Merseyside on Saturday.

Seven days after City were sunk by a resurgent Harry Kane, they faced a wall of noise from the Everton fans, who roared their approval of every tackle by their team.

City were simply not allowed to settle in the first half, with the home players snapping into challenges and stopping the visitors finding any rhythm.

It was only after the break that City began to build any real pressure, but the breakthrough eluded them, mainly because of Jordan Pickford - until Phil Foden pounced.

The visitors' hard work would have been undone had VAR official Chris Kavanagh not let Rodri off the hook for what appeared an obvious offence before the end, but it was City who left with the points.