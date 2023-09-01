Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

This summer was always going to be about midfielders for Liverpool.

Out: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, Arthur Melo, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson.

In: Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo… Ryan Gravenberch?

Not so much a changing of the guard as a complete rebuild of the entire armoury.

It is undeniable bodies are needed but, after a season spent with a stuttering engine in Bavaria, can Bayern Munich’s raw but talented 21-year-old Gravenberch be a difference-maker for Klopp’s side?

He seems to think so.

During the 2022-23 season, he made no secret of his frustrations at not making the cut for first Julian Nagelsmann and then Thomas Tuchel at Allianz Arena.

He is clearly talented - 11 Netherlands caps already suggests as much, albeit his international career stalled while he was in Germany and he did not make the World Cup squad.

At Ajax under Erik ten Hag, he was a key player, generally operating in a number eight role with licence to attack as well as keep the ball moving.

He scored only 12 goals in 103 appearances in Dutch football, but no player on the above list offered a particular goalscoring threat. Instead, his ability to travel with the ball and physicality will be invaluable in Klopp’s rapid transitions.

Because of his athleticism, he can be an influential presser and, while not a defensive midfielder in the mould of Fabinho, his game intelligence at Ajax made him effective at disrupting opposition attacks.

Adding the versatility of Gravenberch to his array of summer acquisitions will bring depth, quality and hunger to Klopp’s midfield.

Now, the Reds boss just needs to figure out who should be first choice - a 'problem' he is no doubt relishing.