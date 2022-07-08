Jesus gets double in flying start
It took new signing Gabriel Jesus around 90 seconds to experience what it feels like to score for Arsenal as he made his debut in their opening pre-season friendly.
The Brazilian - signed from Manchester City for £45m - came off the bench at half-time with the Gunners losing 2-0 to FC Nurnberg in Germany.
He drove high into the net to make it 2-1 and added a second later on as Mikel Arteta's sign notched five goals after the break to earn a 5-3 win.
"I'm very happy to be here. I believe a lot in the project and this club," Jesus told Arsenal's website., external
"Today was a difficult first half. But at the end we came back. Everyone was together as a team and we did it
"I’m feeling good. Sometimes it’s hard because I had more than 20 days without running, without doing anything, just trying to get some sleep with my new baby and my girlfriend."
FIVE second half goals gives us victory in Germany over FC Nurnberg ✊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022
⚫️ 3-5 🔴 (FT) pic.twitter.com/JstlV4tKVA